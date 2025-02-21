Raiders Land Electrifying WR in Wild NFL Re-Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders ended up with the 13th overall pick in last year's NFL Draft after going a middling 8-9 in 2023, which essentially removed them from consideration for one of the six quarterbacks that flew off the board in the first round.
As a result, the Raiders landed Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who some actually considered to be the best overall talent in his draft class.
Based on how well Bowers played during his rookie campaign, it's hard to argue with that, as he hauled in 112 reception for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
Well, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team just put together a 2024 NFL Re-Draft, and he had Bowers going to the Tennessee Titans with the seventh overall pick.
That makes sense, considering tight end is actually a pretty big need for the Titans. Plus, knowing what we all know now about Bowers, it would have been hard to imagine him falling out of the top 10.
As for the Raiders? Well, Mosher had Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who went fourth overall to the Arizona Cardinals last April, dropping to Las Vegas at No. 13.
"The Las Vegas Raiders stole Bowers at pick No. 13, but he doesn’t make it back to them in this re-draft," Mosher wrote. "Instead, they take Marvin Harrison Jr, who many viewed as a generational receiving prospect at No. 13. Harrison had nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, and his best football is still to come."
Harrison was actually somewhat of a disappointment in Year 1, as he registered a rather pedestrian catch rate of 53.4 percent and didn't log a single 100-yard performance after October.
Perhaps part of the reason for that was because Harrison was playing for the Cardinals, but it's not like Arizona was a terrible offensive ballclub in 2024.
All in all, the Raiders are probably better off with Bowers, who may very well be the best player at his position heading into 2025. Meanwhile, Harrison is still trying to find his way, and Las Vegas can easily find another wide receiver either via trade or this year's NFL Draft.
