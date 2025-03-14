Raiders Are Not Selling Their Future This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders' free agency class so far tells the story of what the plan was for them to go after certain free agents. The Silver and Black have executed their plan tremendously and are looking not just at the now but into the future of the franchise.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did not hesitate what the plan was going to be for the Raiders in 2025. It is simple, they just want to win games. But they want to do it a certain way, and that plan has been not to overspend on big free agents.
The Silver and Black were in the mix in the offseason to add big name players but they were smart enough to realize that the asking price was too much and that they also need to build the team for the future and not just the present.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed that the Raiders were not willing to sell the future this offseason in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"All of these contracts for the Raiders are big upside and very little risk," said Carpenter. "Especially when you look at what you paid for Jeremy Chinn and Elandon [Roberts]. Then they bring in the running back from Miami, [Raheem] Mostert."
"But here is what I am talking about when I say a plan for today and a vision for tomorrow. They are not selling the Raiders of the future. They were in on some very big trades and they were not willing to overpay; they were not willing to sell the future ... The Raiders know they are not one player away from a Super Bowl at any position; they are just not there. You go pay Tre'von Moehrig what you paid him if you think you are a safety away from winning the Super Bowl."
"The Raiders are not doing that. There are some big names that could have been added to this team, big names but the Raiders would have had to sell the future and then for the time being, they were here in the good, you do not know that they are going to get to that point yet. They have shown great discipline. They could have won the offseason."
