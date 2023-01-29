First-Year Raider Evaluations: Bilal Nichols

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols started ever game for the Silver and Black in the 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols wasn't quite as impactful this season as he had been in his final year with the Chicago Bears.

The former fifth-round pick had a career season with the Bears in his 2021 campaign, finishing with 51 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed.

This year, despite making two extra starts, Nichols took a step back in his 17 games with the Raiders, totaling 44 combined tackles and just 1.5 sacks on the season. He did, however, add nine quarterback hits.

Nichols' first sign of real promise was in Week 7 against the Houston Texans when he displayed the type of pressure up front he was brought in to create, finishing the game with four combined tackles and three quarterback hits.

Nichols' best stretch of the season, while short, was in the team's Week 11 and 12 wins over the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks when he posted five combined tackles in each the back-to-back contests. He also tallied half a sack against Seattle.

Nichols registered a season-high six combined tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

His lack of pressure this season could force the Raiders to target some interior defensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft and in the off-season as a whole.

This could be seen as somewhat of a step backwards, as Nichols was anticipated to be the solution to that void last off-season.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

