How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft

How to watch this year's three-day NFL Draft and a summary of all picks the Raiders have this year.

Happy Draft Day Raider Nation!

Today’s the day everyone’s been waiting for. It’s the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This year, the Draft is divided up into three days in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonight, the first round begins at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The Raiders are set to have the 17th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft pending that the team doesn’t make any trades to bump them up or down the Draft order. The Jacksonville Jaguars has the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s Draft.

Following tonight’s first-round action, Friday will see both second and third-round picks before teams finish this year’s Draft from the fourth round to the seventh round on Saturday.

Friday’s continuation of the Draft is set to begin at 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT. Saturday’s finale will begin at 9 a.m. PDT/Noon EDT.

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft.

The NFL Network, alongside ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will be airing the NFL Draft this year. Please check local listings and your cable provider for channel details. For those without cable, ABC is one of the major networks, allowing people to watch the NFL Draft without the need for a cable subscription.

In addition, SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

All details on how to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft can be found here.

As a summary, the Raiders have the following picks in the 2021 NFL Draft pending that there are no last-minute trades.

First Round (Thursday): Pick 17 (17th Overall)

Second Round (Friday): Pick 16 (48th Overall)

Third Round (Friday): Pick 16 (79th Overall, acquired pick via trade with Arizona Cardinals), Pick 17 (80th Overall)

Fourth Round (Saturday): Pick 16 (121st Overall)

Fifth Round (Saturday): Pick 18 (162nd Overall, acquired pick via trade with Miami Dolphins), Pick 23 (167th Overall, acquired pick via trade with Seattle Seahawks)

Sixth Round (Saturday): Pick 16 (200th Overall)

The Raiders traded their seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

