Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 8

Las Vegas is in need of fresh legs on its offensive line, and they are taking a look at Texas A&M start Kenyon Green.

The Las Vegas Raiders started this season with a revamped, promising offensive line. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, injuries have taken a toll on the crew up front, and targeting a young lineman to help fill one of the voids could be the Raiders’ best option in the 2022 Draft.

Junior tackle Kenyon Green has made a lot of noise on the Texas A&M O-line ever since he joined the program. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman has been a key contributor to the No. 14 Aggies’ 6-2 start. Along the way, Green was honored as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in Week 1 in what was his first start at right tackle after starting all of the 2020 season at left guard.

The Humble, Texas native was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after starting in every game in his first season. He returned in 2020 to once again start in every game, ultimately earning himself honors such as All-SEC Second Team, AFCA All-America Second Team, AP All-America Second Team and Sporting News All-America First Team. Green was also a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

The Raiders should look for a young, solid guard who could step in for injury-prone interior linemen, Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good. Green has plenty of experience at the guard position and is flexible enough to move around to various spots on the line.

He has the talent to go early in the first round, and if the Raiders continue their pace, he might already be picked when Las Vegas’ turn comes up. But for now, he’s one of the best options the Raiders should be considering if they choose to tend to their O-line yet again in the upcoming offseason.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter