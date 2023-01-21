NFL Grants Special Eligibility to 69 Players For 2023 Draft

The NFL has extended special eligibility to 69 players for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft is only months away and it just got even bigger.

On Friday, the NFL released the names of 69 players and 13 underclassmen who have been granted eligibility for this year's draft.

The 69 players who were granted special eligibility reached their three-year requirement at the college level and submitted confirmation to the league office that they would be foregoing the rest of their college football eligibility.

The deadline to do so was Monday, Jan. 16.

Among the 69 players are Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Alabama safety Brian Branch, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

The entire list of the 69 players can be viewed here.

The following are the names of the 13 underclassmen who have met their degree requirements and are therefore also eligible for this year's draft:

1. Will Anderson, Alabama

2. Demario Douglas, Liberty

3. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

4. Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

5. Evan Hull, Northwestern

6. Paris Johnson, Ohio State

7. Warren McClendon, Georgia

8. Mike Morris, Michigan

9. Trenton Simpson, Clemson

10. Mazi Smith, Michigan

11. Tyjae Spears, Tulane

12. D.J. Turner, Michigan

13. Bryce Young, Alabama

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

