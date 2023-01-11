Raiders Prospects in 2023 NFL Draft -- Top 5 Non-First Round QBs

While it appears the Las Vegas Raiders won't take a quarterback in round one, they'll look to take one later in the draft.

When the Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2023 regular season, it’s probable that for the first time since 2013, someone other than Derek Carr will be under center for the Silver and Black. The franchise and the long-time quarterback will likely part ways this off-season, paving the way for a new era in Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders are not expected to focus on a quarterback with their first-round selection. They instead plan on bringing in a proven quarterback through a trade or free agency and drafting one in the later rounds that they can develop. Since the Raiders aren’t going to take a quarterback in the first round, let’s look closely at five options they could select at the position in round two or later.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee -- One of the most electrifying players in college football last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Hendon Hooker finished top-five in Heisman Trophy voting, passing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in 11 games. He has pinpoint accuracy, a quick release, and good mobility. He would need a little time to learn Josh McDaniels’ system, so he’s a perfect candidate to sit behind a veteran.

Tanner McKee, Stanford -- McKee checks all the boxes for the physical profile of an NFL quarterback, standing at 6-6 and weighing 230 pounds. McKee possesses elite passing precision and anticipation and has above-average arm strength. He is also considerably mobile for his size, capable enough to scramble for first downs. While the numbers weren’t spectacular in 2022, with only 13 passing touchdowns against eight interceptions, McKee’s talent stands out on tape. The Raiders should be thrilled if he’s available in the second or third round.

Cameron Ward, Washington State -- The Incarnate Word transfer, Ward posted solid numbers in his first season in the Power 5, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,232 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Ward has a rocket arm and is a great athlete inside and out of the pocket. He sometimes struggles with decision-making, which can be fixed with good coaching. He has the ceiling of an NFL starter, and the Raiders could take a swing at him in the third round or later.

Max Duggan, TCU -- The things that stand out the most about Max Duggan are his competitive nature, toughness and winning pedigree. He had the best season of his career in 2022, throwing for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions, leading the Horned Frogs to a National Championship appearance. He is a projected day-three pick, but has done himself a lot of favors this season. The Raiders could take Duggan late, allow him to learn the system, and reap the benefits later.

Jaren Hall, BYU -- Hall is a player who could somehow be available on day three, and the Raiders would likely be thrilled if he were. He has a strong arm and great athleticism, with improving accuracy. Hall completed 66 percent of his passes with the Cougars last season and threw for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Hall would also need some time to learn the system, but the upside with his physical tools is compelling.

