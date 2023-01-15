Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats tackle Peter Skoronski is emerging as the top tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 season was a total disappointment, and after finishing with a 6-11 record, General Manager Dave Ziegler will be looking deep into the off-season to improve the roster.

While the Raiders will be shoppers during free agency, they can add valuable young depth during the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Ziegler said.

After the Raiders landed the seventh overall selection for this year’s draft, we’ll team up with SI’s Draft Bible to get the latest information on potential players the Silver and Black may draft.

First up is offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Wildcats

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman was the recipient of the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Skoronski was graded as one of the top pass-protectors in the country by Pro Football Focus, with a 93.0 pass-blocking grade, after allowing only six pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

According to PFF, his 79.1 run-blocking grade also ranks fifth among all qualifying Power 5 tackles.

“The potential first-round pick has the versatility to play any position on the offensive line with his size and athletic ability,” SI Draft Bible said.

Skoronski originally manned the right tackle spot and was moved into the left tackle position in place of Rashawn Slater, now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Versatility is a huge plus for the Raiders' new coaching staff, and he sure checks that box.

A powerful blocker in both the passing and running game, some say Skoronski's arm length might be too short to play tackle at the next level and teams should consider moving him inside, but his tape shows otherwise.

The more I watch his tape, the more I see how exceptionally athletic he is at tackle.

Skoronski is loved by the coaches and demonstrates a great passion for the game and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes.

“When you start building that relationship and you understand his personality and what his individual goals are … you realize that this guy was a perfect fit for the culture of this program," said Kurt Anderson, Northwestern offensive line coach.

"But probably more so, the culture that we’re trying to build within the offensive lineman.”

Drafting a player with his football IQ and strong work ethic in the first round of the draft will help solidify the Raiders' offensive line for years to come.

