Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia Bulldogs

University of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is among one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record.

We can say the Raiders defense was atrocious to say the least but there were many factors on why the defense played the way they did this last season.

The defense did not have the players nor the depth behind it to run the defensive system head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were expecting to implement in year one.

Expect the Raiders to sign some veteran key free-agents this offseason, but don’t be surprised if the draft heavily on defense in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential draft prospects for the Silver and Black.

“We’re going to continue to find players that fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” said Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia Bulldogs

In their second year, the coaching staff will add players to run their system, and one prospect that seems to fit that bill is cornerback Kelee Ringo from the national championship team, the University of Georgia.

“He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket. With his length and speed, Ringo was never beaten on any vertical route. Ringo plays up to his strength, displaying physicality in coverage and with the ball in the air. Receivers weren’t able to win jump balls against him,” noted Draft Bible on Ringo.

Ringo is a 6-foot-2, 210 pound cornerback that used his athletic frame and ability to overpower receivers coming his way and is why a player with his stature can benefit the Raiders defense.

Once listed as a first-rounder, Ringo has fallen off the rankings in latest draft boards, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t shy away from reaching out for him early.

This year’s draft doesn't have the extent of elite corners in which teams can wait on in the first round of the draft as in previous years and is why teams could make a move early on drafting Ringo.

“He’s still seen as more athlete than football player, and there are some questions about motivation and drive here. That said, he’s super talented. He’s big, fast. You go in there and they tell you he’s gonna blaze in the 40,” said one NFC executive.

He gave up some big touchdown passes against Ohio State’s elite wide receivers in the Peach Bowl, but also helped in making them cause key turnovers throughout the game.

Overall, Ringo has played exceptionally well over his career at Georgia, gaining plenty of experience going up against a handful of the best wide receivers in college football.

If available by the second round, Ringo can be a player that can help fill in holes in the Raiders secondary.

The Raiders will obviously evaluate everything on a player, and if indeed Ringo wants to improve and ball out at the next level, Las Vegas can surely be that spot to see shine.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 27 with the start of the first round.

The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, which will be held at Union Station and it will end with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29.

All seven rounds will be broadcasted through ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.