Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Opponents Revealed

Earlier this week the Las Vegas Raiders received their first glance at the upcoming opponents for the 2023 NFL season.

In a season where the expectations were high, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels failed to reach the playoffs and with a year under his belt, the Raiders will look to win in 2023 or the McDaniels era will come to a close.

*The scheduled teams are listed below with a description of the teams announced.

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts

The 2023 season will have the six home and away matchups against divisional AFC West opponents.

The AFC West finished the season with a 35-33 record (.514) with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers making the playoffs, while the Denver Broncos ended the season firing their head coach.

The Chiefs are once again divisional champions, but next season a few teams in the division, including the Raiders will be looking to dethrone the seven-straight division winner.

Staying in the AFC, the Raiders will face a tough AFC East division (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets) that also has two teams going to the playoffs this season, with one team favored to win it all.

With a combined 37-30 record (.552) this season, the Raiders path to the playoffs can be determined through this gauntlet and find out if they can be toe-to-toe with the Buffalo Bills.

This upcoming season the Raiders will have a set of rematch games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) in Las Vegas and the Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1), who both beat the Silver and Black this season.

Moving over the NFC, the Raiders will face five opponents from two different divisions next season.

A game against the NFC East team, the New York Giants at home.

And they will split the NFC North division (Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears) with two home and away games.

The NFC North had a new King of the North, with the Vikings dethroning the Packers.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this division; are the Vikings contenders or pretenders, are the Lions surging, are the Packers done, and what will the Bears do with the first overall pick in the draft?

The full schedule with dates and times will be released later this year in May.

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

