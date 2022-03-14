Skip to main content
Player(s)
Alex Leatherwood, Abraham Lucas
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Washington State Cougars

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas has the pass blocking chops to be an intriguing prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders

If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to put offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood at guard moving forward, there's going to be an opening on the right side of their O-Line. 

Washington State's Abraham Lucas accumulated 42 starts at right tackle over his college career with the Cougars and could provide the answer the Raiders are looking for. 

A four-time All-Pac 12 selection, Lucas has gained extensive experience playing in a pass-heavy scheme. 

He's played 2,195 career snaps as a pass blocker, which is valuable in a pass-happy league like the NFL. 

Lucas is a good athlete at 6-7 and 220 pounds, with the ability to mirror edge rushers already considered to be NFL caliber. 

He's shown the ability to use his hands independently in pass protection, making it hard for pass rushers to predict how to counter him. 

The problems come with Lucas's scheme, as the Cougars Air Raid System allows for an offensive lineman to have plenty of time to get to their spots. 

Lucas won't have that to rely on in the NFL, and it also doesn't help he doesn't have much experience run blocking. 

Much of Lucas's technique will need to be overhauled, and he needs to learn how to inject more power into his game at the point of attack. 

These flaws will likely drive him down some teams' draft boards as more of a developmental prospect. 

It doesn't mean the tools he has can't translate to the league, and if the Raiders can afford to be patient with his development, Lucas's athletic tools could lead him to an eventual starting role. 

