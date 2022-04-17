Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 13

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Washington State's Abraham Lucas.

With the 2022 NFL Draft only a little over two weeks away, the anticipation to find out who the Las Vegas Raiders will be picking will be reaching a fever point.

That will be especially true for the fans who won't be happy unless the Raiders use at least one of their picks on the offensive line.

Washington State's Abraham Lucas accumulated 42 starts at right tackle over his college career with the Cougars and could provide the answer the Raiders are looking for.

A four-time All-Pac 12 selection, Lucas has gained extensive experience playing in a pass-heavy scheme.

He's played 2,195 career snaps as a pass blocker, which is valuable in a pass-happy league like the NFL.

Lucas is a good athlete at 6-7 and 320 pounds, with the ability to mirror edge rushers already considered to be NFL caliber.

He's shown the ability to use his hands independently in pass protection, making it hard for pass rushers to predict how to counter him.

The problems come with Lucas' scheme, as the Cougars' Air Raid System allows for an offensive lineman to have plenty of time to get to his spots.

Lucas won't have that to rely on in the NFL, and it also doesn't help he doesn't have much experience run blocking.

Much of Lucas's technique will need to be overhauled and he needs to learn how to inject more power into his game at the point of attack.

These flaws will likely drive him down some teams' draft boards as more of a developmental prospect.

It doesn't mean the tools he has can't translate to the league, and if the Raiders can afford to be patient with his development, Lucas' athletic tools could lead him to an eventual starting role.

Considering that the team is currently slated to bring back the same O-line from last season, Lucas would likely get an earlier opportunity at starting for the Raiders.

With the number of weapons the team now has at its disposal, keeping quarterback Derek Carr upright is paramount.

If Lucas knows one thing, it's pass blocking, and if he can be even average, it will be better than what the Raiders had last season.

