Raiders' 5TH Toughest Schedule Next Season

NFL Analyst Warren Sharp concluded that the Las Vegas Raiders will have the fifth toughest schedule next season.

While the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to be a better team on paper in 2022, the team still faces the task of competing in perhaps the league's most challenging division.

This NFL offseason has put every AFC West team on notice, and the Kansas City Chiefs should no longer be viewed as a shoo-in for the division title.

Las Vegas will have a tough road ahead when it looks to repeat a playoff berth.

NFL Analyst Warren Sharp, founder of Sharp Football Analysis, ranked all 32 NFL teams' 2022 schedules on Thursday, with No. 1 being the easiest and No. 32 being the hardest.

Sharp ranked the Raiders at No. 28, the fifth hardest schedule in the league.

Las Vegas' 2022 schedule entails two matches against a Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos team, an AFC Championship runner-up in Kansas City, and an up-and-coming Los Angeles Chargers team that now has Khalil Mack on its defensive line.

The Raiders will face the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and New England Patriots as far as their out-of-division home match-ups.

Las Vegas' meeting with New England will be a reunion between Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and Coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots.

The Raiders' non-division road games will include the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints, and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Sharp has San Francisco at No. 29, the Rams at No. 30, the New York Jets at No. 31, and the Chiefs with the toughest schedule at No. 32.

