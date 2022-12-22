AFC West Week 16 Preview: Christmas Weekend

The AFC West will be featured in two prime-time games this week, with the Raiders playing Saturday night and the Chargers playing Monday night.

Christmas weekend is upon us, and there's a whole lot of football to look forward to as this NFL regular season winds down.

As far as things go in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are a win away from being the sole champions of the division, the Los Angeles Chargers are inching closer to a playoff berth, the Las Vegas Raiders keep on fighting for a chance at their own and the Denver Broncos look to build on what was their first win since Week 8.

Here's what to watch for from the Raiders' fellow division members in Week 16:

Seattle Seahawks at Chiefs

Each of these teams has something to play for in this late-season Christmas Eve showdown.

Sitting at a .500 record, Seattle is battling for a playoff spot with just three weeks left, while Kansas City needs just one more win to win the AFC West outright.

The Seahawks are near the bottom of the league in total defense, a very bad recipe for a matchup with the NFL's best offense, especially on the road.

But anything goes when a team is desperate, and you can expect Seattle to bring everything it has got when it takes the field Saturday.

Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

These two teams may be out of playoff contention, but you can bet they'll both do everything in their power to find a way to win on Christmas Day.

This could very well be a low-scoring matchup, though, as the two clubs are top-13 in the league in total defense, with Denver having the edge at No. 5.

Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

This Monday night showdown is the perfect opportunity for the Chargers to build on their momentum and finish the season strong against a Colts team that has struggled as of late.

Coming off the worst blown lead in NFL history, Indianapolis will look to give its home crowd a much-needed win.

The Colts' best chance at doing so will be to limit Los Angeles' passing game as much as possible, as the Chargers have the second best passing offense in the league.

Quarterback Nick Foles is expected to start under center for Indianapolis in what will be his first start of the season.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.