AFC West Week 3 Preview: A Week of Non-Divisional Meetings

This will be the first week that an AFC West matchup will not be played.

Kansas City and Los Angeles will each have solid opportunities to add to the win column, while Denver and Las Vegas will both have tough meetings at a time when they each need to move up in the division.

Kansas City at Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to remain undefeated this week when they take on a winless Colts team on the road on Sunday.

Indianapolis comes off a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a week after tying the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Going up against the best team in the AFC West and one of the best in the conference is not what exactly what Indianapolis fans were hoping the team would have to do to get back on track this week.

After the Colts defense gave up 25 completions out of 30 throws from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who knows what it could allow Mahomes to do on Sunday?

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers

After its strong win over Indianapolis, Jacksonville will now travel to take on a fellow 1-1 team in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been limited in practice this week after suffering a rib injury in Week 2 against Kansas City. His status for this game will be key, as Herbert has quickly become one of the best at his position in the AFC.

If Herbert is to take the field Sunday, it would be a huge surprise if Los Angeles does not come out with the win at home.

This will be the Chargers' first look at a non-divisional team this season.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

49ers quarterback Trey Lance may be out for the rest of the season, but it doesn't hurt to have to replace the former third-overall pick with Jimmy Garoppolo, a quarterback who has led San Francisco to deep playoff runs in the past.

While Denver will have home field advantage, San Francisco did just beat the Seattle Seahawks by 20, the team the Broncos were unable to overcome in Week 1.

The NFL world has been wondering when the Russell Wilson of old will finally break out for a big performance, and a primetime game would be the perfect opportunity.

In fact, it might be necessary that Wilson does so, as San Francisco's defense held Seattle to just 36 yards on the ground last week.

