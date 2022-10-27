AFC West Week 8 Preview: Broncos Head to London

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs came away with wins in Week 7, while the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers fell to their opponents.

Denver's loss to the New York Jets and Las Vegas' win over the Houston Texans puts both teams at 2-5.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City's win over the San Francisco 49ers allowed the Chiefs to retake their lead in the divisional race.

Here's what to look for from the Denver Broncos this week:

Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday could be a great opportunity for Denver to turn things around, as the Jacksonville Jaguars come off a four-game losing streak.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to play this week after missing Week 7 with a hamstring injury.

Despite its record, Denver is second in the league in passing defense, allowing only 173.1 passing yards per game.

The Broncos are also third in the league in scoring defense, holding their opponents to just 16.4 points per game.

Jacksonville's offense has mostly relied on the ground, as the Jaguars are ninth in the league in rushing yards per game with 137.4.

This could be the area Jacksonville thrives in on Sunday, with rushing defense not being one of Denver's strong suits.

The Broncos can only hope that the Wilson's return wills them to a win after dropping four-straight games.

Of course, Wilson's first year in Denver has not met expectations thus far, but a victory over a struggling opponent like Jacksonville could be what the former Super Bowl champion needs to get back on track.

This game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT, 6:30 a.m. PDT at London's Wembley Stadium.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.