AFC West Week 9 Preview: Broncos Bye Week

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers each missed opportunities to move up in the Pacific Division in Week 8.

A win for Los Angeles would have tied it for first place with the Kansas City Chiefs, while a win for Las Vegas would have put it ahead of the Denver Broncos.

Instead, each team fell to its opponents, while Denver and Kansas City each won its respective contests.

With Denver facing a bye week, the Raiders will have an opportunity to tie the Broncos in the standings, as a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars would put them at 3-5.

Meanwhile, a loss for Kansas City and a win for the Chargers would put Los Angeles right where it had hoped to be a week ago: tied for first place.

Here's what to look for from the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 9:

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is back home for its third game in four contests.

Both the Chiefs and Titans head into Sunday's matchup with 5-2 records, with each leading their respective divisions.

This showdown presents somewhat of an odd matchup in the air, as the two teams are on complete opposite sides of the passing offense spectrum (Kansas City is second in passing yards per game, while Tennessee is second to last in the category), yet both are in the bottom half of the league in passing defense.

It doesn't seem the rushing game will be a heavily relied upon option for each team either, as the Titans and Chiefs are second and third in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, respectively.

These are the types of matchups where home-field advantage can be the ultimate determiner, and fortunately for Kansas City, it will be gearing up back at Arrowhead this weekend.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers will be looking to get back on track this week after the Jaguars ended their three-game win streak.

Los Angeles will need to stay true to its game as a top-five passing offense, to have a good chance to steal the road win in Sunday's matchup, as Atlanta is last in the NFL in passing defense.

The Falcons, however, are top-five in rushing offense, while the Chargers are near the bottom of the league in defending the run.

This should prove to be an interesting matchup, as whichever team performs their best in their area of defensive weakness will likely have the edge in this interconference battle.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.