AFC West 2021 Week One Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders' opponents around the AFC West will all begin their climb to the top of the division in week one.

The first week of the NFL regular season is finally here. To prepare yourself for what’s in store for the Raiders and the rest of their division, here’s a look at the AFC West’s matchups in Week 1.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

The Chargers and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert are back and looking to improve on their 7-9 finish last season.

Los Angeles comes into the 2021 season with new coach Brandon Staley at the helm.

The most significant change in this year’s Chargers roster is the new and improved offensive line. Los Angeles made some big offseason moves, and priority No. 1 was clearly building a more powerful front line for Herbert.

Leading the way for the Chargers’ O-line is going to be center Corey Linsley. Linsley is, however, questionable for Week 1.

The Chargers also picked up guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, and first-round Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern. Slater is also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Assuming this group takes the field Sunday, this O-line should hold up well against one of Washington’s stronger areas of the game in its defensive line.

This upgraded Chargers O-line has the capability to shut down reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young and allow Herbert to have a day in his season opener.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are projected by most to lead the division for their sixth consecutive year.

As if the Super Bowl runner-up couldn’t get any better, like Los Angeles, the team also added some new additions to its O-line in the offseason with tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, and rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Kansas City could have its hands full in Week 1, though, as the Cleveland Browns are prepared to build on their 11-5 finish last season.

The Browns’ offense is very capable of spoiling the Chiefs’ home opener, with Baker Mayfield returning with a number of his receiving weapons in Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Not to mention, two-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb remains in Cleveland’s backfield as one of the top running backs in the league.

Expect a competitive matchup between these two teams in Week 1. They both could very well be the top contenders in the AFC come January.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Denver’s defense is more than likely going to be what dictates the outcome of this game.

The organization added some key contributors to its secondary this offseason, as the Broncos signed cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, and rookie Pat Surtain II.

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller returns to lead the defense, after missing last season.

The only question is if the defense’s front line will be able to contain the offensive juggernaut that is Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who returns after tearing an ACL in 2020.

