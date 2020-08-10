Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Fullback Alec Ingold

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling fullback Alec Ingold

Taking the Risk

Fullback Alec Ingold had everything in his life post-college set up for him.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten athlete, he had a standout career with the Badgers and worked equally as hard in the classroom.

He was selected into the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 2018.

Ingold was the only fullback invited to both the 2019 Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

Graduating with a degree in personal finance, he had a job lined up at Oracle.

Ingold had to choose between football and personal finance.

He decided to take the gamble and entered the NFL draft.

But then, round by round, pick by pick, his name wasn’t called until ultimately, the draft ended.

Becoming an undrafted free agent, he was disappointed that he wasn’t drafted.

Then, Ingold would receive a phone call that would kickstart his pro-football career.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who knew Ingold as he coached him during the 2019 Senior Bowl, called him and signed Ingold to a three-year, $1.7 million contract.

Ingold started in all 16 games for the Silver and Black during his rookie season. The 6-foot-1, 242-pound fullback rushed 10 times for 17 yards. He caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

His stats may look bad, but that’s not where his value lies. Ingold’s value lies on his blocking, as Ingold’s efforts allowed fellow rookie running back Josh Jacobs set a Raiders’ rookie rushing record. Jacobs rushed 1,150 yards in 13 games.

Back in July, Gruden told Raider Maven, “I love that guy (Alec Ingold). I don’t want him to hear me say that, but I really deep down like that guy a lot. He’s what the (fullback) position is all about. … If I’ve done anything right since I’ve been (back) here coaching the Raiders, it was the recruiting call I made to Ingold.”

Instead of taking a guaranteed job at Oracle, Ingold took a risk and pursued his dream of playing pro football.

And now, perhaps learning from this experience, he is helping others in the community by talking to high school students during the off-season and launching a new Instagram series called, “Mindset Monday.”

Ingold took a big risk choosing football instead of personal finance. In the end, because of his efforts on the field, Ingold’s risk paid off.

