Underdogs Stepping Up in 34-24 Las Vegas Raiders Win

The Raiders played yet another rough game on Monday night but finding a way to squeeze a 34-24 victory against the Saints.

While Raider fans' hearts were beating until Daniel Carlson’s clutch career-tying 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left in the game, a couple of underdogs stepped up for the team last night.

First and foremost, fullback Alec Ingold.

Ingold has been out on the field for both games so far this season, continuing his duties as the lead blocker for running back Josh Jacobs.

But Ingold stepped up big time for a three-yard receiving touchdown in the 2 quarter, booking the first touchdown in Las Vegas history for the Silver and Black.

Ingold was a target no one was expecting on the New Orleans defense. A well-designed play opened up Ingold in the slot for the six points.

It wasn’t just the fullback that stepped up.

Wide receiver Zay Jones showed what he’s got late in the second quarter.

Working through the rotation, Jones ran a simple route that had enough gap to snag the ball in the end zone.

It was Jones’s only catch of the game. Regardless, the man added six points to the board.

How about running back Jalen Richard?

The backup for Jacobs ran for a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth after fumbling and turning over the ball the possession prior.

Richard found a gap and jogged his way into the end zone.

The Raiders playbook consists of a depth chart that regularly has second strings come in for support.

While they typically are just another man to cover down the field, last night, the Silver and Black underdogs stepped up and showed the nation what they’re made of.

