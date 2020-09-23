SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Underdogs Stepping Up in 34-24 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Hikaru Kudo

The Raiders played yet another rough game on Monday night but finding a way to squeeze a 34-24 victory against the Saints.

While Raider fans' hearts were beating until Daniel Carlson’s clutch career-tying 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left in the game, a couple of underdogs stepped up for the team last night.

First and foremost, fullback Alec Ingold.

Ingold has been out on the field for both games so far this season, continuing his duties as the lead blocker for running back Josh Jacobs.

But Ingold stepped up big time for a three-yard receiving touchdown in the 2 quarter, booking the first touchdown in Las Vegas history for the Silver and Black.

Ingold was a target no one was expecting on the New Orleans defense. A well-designed play opened up Ingold in the slot for the six points.

It wasn’t just the fullback that stepped up.

Wide receiver Zay Jones showed what he’s got late in the second quarter.

Working through the rotation, Jones ran a simple route that had enough gap to snag the ball in the end zone.

It was Jones’s only catch of the game. Regardless, the man added six points to the board.

How about running back Jalen Richard?

The backup for Jacobs ran for a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth after fumbling and turning over the ball the possession prior.

Richard found a gap and jogged his way into the end zone.

The Raiders playbook consists of a depth chart that regularly has second strings come in for support.

While they typically are just another man to cover down the field, last night, the Silver and Black underdogs stepped up and showed the nation what they’re made of.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Keys, Prediction Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will need to be on their A-game and follow these keys to have the best chance to win on Monday.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

RdrGee

Recap: Las Vegas Raiders Monster Win On Monday Night

The Raiders picked up a statement win against the Saints on Monday Night, and we have the full recap for you here

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

amilets

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the New Orleans Saints in their historic home opener. Here's where fans can catch the game tonight.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's Hikaru Kudo gives his thoughts and predictions between the Raiders and Saints.

Hikaru Kudo

by

LDSaints

Final Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Saints News Network publisher Kyle Mosley and Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter give a scouting report and prediction ahead of Monday Night Football.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Black Hole: Good, Bad, and the Ugly with Las Vegas Raiders

In our weekly Black Hole article discussing the good, the bad and the ugly with the Las Vegas Raiders we take you inside the Silver and Black.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raider X-Factors Heading into Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders need production from three key players to get the win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK