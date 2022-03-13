Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Alec Pierce has the tools to be an immediate threat and has the Las Vegas Raiders' attention approaching the NFL Draft

This year, Cincinnati has multiple NFL prospects coming off a college football playoff appearance, and wide receiver Alec Pierce is among their most prominent.

Pierce led the Bearcats last season with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 17 yards per catch.

At 6-3 and 213 pounds, Pierce has the height and length to be a receiver that quarterbacks can throw up to at any time.

He has a sizable catching range and has shown the ability to high-point the ball and have good body control on back-shoulder throws.

Pierce has experience playing both on the outside and in the slot for Cincinnati, and after running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, showed he has the speed necessary to win against press coverage down the field.

Pierce has demonstrated improvement as a route-runner, but could still use more refinement as he goes into the NFL.

While he has shown good long speed, Pierce is more average with the ball in his hands, not always having the ability to make the first man miss.

There are also the questions that will come about the level of competition that Pierce faced in a non-Power Five conference like the AAC.

Pierce's physical attributes and success as a deep threat in college should make him an attractive target for teams looking for a big body at wide receiver.

The Las Vegas Raiders could use just that and should be in the range to select Pierce in either the second or third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

