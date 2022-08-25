Alex Leatherwood Needs to Step Up

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL this season.

The one ingredient that could mess that up is the offensive line, a unit that's had its ups and downs so far this preseason.

You could argue the personification of that boom or bust potential has been offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Much has been made of the former first-round pick's struggles that he went through last season, so much so that he was moved from tackle to guard.

He's been back competing at right tackle in training camp, but his game performances have left something to be desired.

Looking at the Raiders last preseason game, a win against the Miami Dolphins, Leatherwood didn't hold up well in pass protection.

He gave up five pressures in the game, and Pro Football Focus had his pass blocking performance grade in the 40s.

Just for reference, Leatherwood recorded the third-worst pass blocking grade by a tackle last season with a mark of 31.3.

He has been able to hold his own in run blocking, but Leatherwood still hasn't shown the ability to be a consistent protector on the right side.

It's something the Raiders were counting on entering the 2022 season, that Leatherwood would show development from last year.

That hasn't been the case so far, and it's not out of the question to wonder if Leatherwood may have to relocate to guard permanently.

It's not what the Raiders or Leatherwood wanted entering training camp, but it may be what's necessary for the situation to be salvaged.

Then again, it's not guaranteed that Leatherwood would be a favorite to start at guard, either, if his performances don't change at all.

It may make more sense for the Raiders to try out rookies like guard Dylan Parham and tackle Thayer Munford to see what potential upside they have.

Even if they don't end up being great, any improvement in performance over Leatherwood would still help the Raiders.

That's why Leatherwood may be at an early inflection point in his career, where he'll have to find a way to contribute or be reduced to a bench player.

