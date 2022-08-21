Raiders Offensive Line Needs Work

Even after adding All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders offense came into this season with one big potential weakness.

That is the performance of the team's offensive line, which comes into this year largely unchanged from a unit that struggled last season.

Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked 40 times last season, the second-most of his career, and the Raiders' running game was a bottom-four unit in the NFL.

That came with several bench players coming in for injured starters, and that same group is being asked to step up their game for this season.

So far this preseason, it's been a mixed bag to say the least, with the Raiders o-line allowing 13 sacks in three games

They've been able to clear the way for 140-plus rushing yards in every one of those games, but it's hard to say if they would be as successful going up against a first-string defense the entire game.

It can't make Carr feel any happier about the level of protection he will get in 2022 when his backups are often having to scramble due to pressure.

It may not even make a huge difference once left tackle Kolton Miller is back in the lineup once the season begins.

He's the one sure thing on the Raiders o-line after being ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 5th-highest rated tackle in the NFL last year.

He may have the blindside locked down, but when all other positions across the offensive line can be exploited, opponents will have the ability to dictate a number of matchups.

That still looks like it could be the case for any rusher that goes up against sophomore right tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Last year's first-round pick has had moments this preseason, especially in his run blocking, but even just against the Miami Dolphins in the Raiders 15-13 win, his pass pro struggles continued.

He may not end up being one of the worst graded lineman in the league like last season, but it's clear Leatherwood is likely to take more bumps in his play this year.

It's the one area that could undue the Raiders offense, and for their sake, they need to hope the level of play can be just at league average in order for them to give Carr a chance.

