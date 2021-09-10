Raiders Alternate Screening Dates Announced for Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium announced alternate screening days for the Week 1 primetime matchup.

Raider Nation, new protocols are officially set into place for this season.

With fans now required to be mandatorily vaccinated at Allegiant Stadium to comply with the Governor’s State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the use of CLEAR Health Pass.

Fans attending all games this season are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload vaccination information for admission.

Fans unable to fill out the CLEAR Health Pass, alternate testing will be proved if:

- A fan is partially vaccinated on game day

- A fan received a vaccine not supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

- Fans has a vaccine card unable to upload to the CLEAR app

- Fans bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-a 13-year-old guest who are unable to be added to CLEAR Health Pass

The season opener Monday Night Football’s alternate screening days have been announced for Saturday Sept. 11 and Sunday Sept. 12 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Lot B of Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders encourage fans to complete alternate screening at Allegiant Stadium prior to gameday for the best gameday experience.

For more information about vaccination requirements at Allegiant Stadium, visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/covid-protocol

For more information about the alternate screening, visit www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

