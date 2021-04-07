U.S. Air War College Officers Tour Allegiant Stadium

20 United States Air Force Air War College students received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday.

As part of the Air War College’s visit to the Las Vegas area, not only did officers tour Allegiant Stadium but also had an opportunity to meet with Raiders' executives.

The Silver and Black executives talked about the franchise’s mission, business and marketing strategies and adapting operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Air War College International Officer School Director Col. Scott Rizer, “the trip's purpose is to build relationships with America's partner nations and expose their future leaders to all that America has to offer by visiting educational, political, military, technological, economic and entertainment/cultural sites.”

The Air War College was originally established by the War Department in 1946 at present-day Maxwell Air Force Base. The Air War College educates roughly 245 resident students from all U.S. military branches, as well as federal agencies, and international partners from 45 partner nations.

The Air War College’s mission is to "educate senior military and civilian teammates to serve as critical and strategic thinkers able to serve as national security senior leaders."

Perhaps this year won’t be the only time the college visits Allegiant Stadium.

