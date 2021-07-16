Raiders Opposing WR's No.3: Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson has often put up great numbers and will test the Las Vegas Raiders revamped defensive backfield.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

We just got done looking at the three best running backs the Raiders would see in 2021, and now it's time to rank the wide receivers.

We start with a wideout who has had to catch passes from the likes of Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky, but has still put up great numbers--Allen Robinson.

The Chicago Bears wideout was originally a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, and didn't take long to show he could produce.

In only his second season, Robinson had 80 receptions for a still career high of 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches.

He didn't reach 1,000 yards over the next three seasons, including only playing one game in 2017 due to injury.

Robinson was the leading receiver for the Bears when they went 12-4 in 2018, albeit with only 754 yards in 13 games.

Starting in 2019, he got back to being the high volume target he had been with the Jaguars.

Robinson had 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns that year, and improved last season with 102 catches, 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

He was ranked by Pro Football Focus last season as the fifth-best receiver in the NFL out of 127 eligible players.

Considering Robinson has kept this level of production with the quarterback play he's had to work with, you could argue that he might be the most underrated great receiver in the league.

Even if the rest of the Bears offense doesn't end up being as productive, the Raiders can't afford Robinson being the one-man that beats them.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin