Intensity at Raiders and Rams Joint Practices

A couple of altercations and potential friction between two stars made for an interesting end to the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams joint practices.

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their series of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

But a couple of narratives from the final days of practice have been left unsettled, as the two teams prepare to face off in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday.

Tensions rise at practice

The last session of Thursday’s joint practice was cut short after a couple of scuffles between the two teams broke out.

“I have no idea what that was, but that’s enough of that crap,” said Gruden. “It’s not good for football, that’s not good for anything, so that’s the end of that practice session.”

It will be interesting to see if this tension carries over into Saturday’s game, as the two teams left on a hostile note.

Hunter Renfrow was praised for his performance against Jalen Ramsey

Renfrow was reported to have made a few impressive plays against Ramsey, one of the game's best cornerbacks, on Wednesday.

“If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL, because he is one of the best,” Renfrow said.

Ramsey wasn’t having it, though, as he said there was only one catch that stood out.

“I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me,” Ramsey said. “I still can’t find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can’t find the plays where I was burnt multiple times.”

It’s highly unlikely that the two will face off in Saturday’s game, but fans can only hope to see an in-game contest between the two.

