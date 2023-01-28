First-Year Raider Evaluations: Ameer Abdullah

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah was primarily used as a receiving asset this season.

Ameer Abdullah was one of the new additions to the Las Vegas Raiders' deep running back room last off-season.

Abdullah, an eight-year NFL veteran, appeared in all 17 of the Raiders' games this season, totaling 20 rushing yards, 211 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders signed Abdullah as an unrestricted free agent last March.

The running back was utilized as more of a receiving option and served as the team's primary kick returner.

Abdullah averaged 20.9 yards per return, which was actually a new career-low for him.

The veteran's first big play of the season was his 23-yard gain on a screen on third-and-10 that pinned the Raiders just a few yards short of the end zone in the second quarter of their Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, Abdullah registered 28 receiving yards, followed by a 33-yard receiving performance a couple weeks later against the Indianapolis Colts.

His best game was Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks when he finished with 39 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with 16 yards on the ground.

Abdullah's touchdown was an 18-yard reception on third-and-5 in the first quarter to put Las Vegas on the board.

After not having any impact on offense the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Abdullah rattled off 17-, 14- and 27-yard receiving performances in Weeks 14, 15 and 16.

With all the focus directed towards Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, Abdullah was able to occasionally come in and expose defenses with his versatility, especially as a situational receiving threat.

Abdullah is a valuable veteran in that regard and is a great option to have in the back field.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.