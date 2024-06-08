Las Vegas Raiders' Andre James Offers Unique List of NFL's Best
There are plenty of talented centers in the NFL today.
Centers touch the ball on every play and often direct the offense. Every team needs a talented center if they want to be successful.
Among them is Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James, who has spent the last three seasons manning the middle of the offensive line and being a stabilizing presence for the Silver and Black.
James recently joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, to discuss who he thinks are the top centers in the league.
James’ answer:
“I really like to watch Ryan Kelly,” he said. “I mean, dude can move around. He can run a wide zone. I watched the Pouncey brothers for a long time, trying to become a center. Alex Mack, like I was saying earlier.”
James was asked who the absolute best center in the league is. Although he is retired, James couldn’t help but mention Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce.
“These last couple years, there’s no one who was really doing what he was doing,” he said. “Especially at this age, I mean, you talk about being undersized and still doing what he was doing; it was impressive.”
Kelce was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time First-Team All-Pro. He will certainly be in the Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible. He was instrumental in the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII.
Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts has been an underrated presence for that team for years. He has long stabilized their offensive line. Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2020.
Mack was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Second-Team All-Pro. He was one of the most underrated players in the NFL during his time with the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.
James looks up to elite company when it comes to players at his position. Raider Nation will certainly hope James’ career can turn out like any of the players he idolizes, as one is a Super Bowl champion headed for the Hall of Fame, while the others have made multiple Pro Bowls.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
