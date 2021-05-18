Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Andre James

Andre James is the Las Vegas Raiders future at the center position

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders will have a new face at the keystone position on their offensive line for the first time in six seasons after trading center Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals.

Veteran Nick Martin, who we'll get into more detail on later, was brought on for a more experienced presence.

He, though, isn't seen as the future of the position. That distinction goes to the formerly undrafted Andre James.

A former starting tackle at UCLA, James converted to being a center when the Raiders signed him in 2019.

He was active for 12 games during his rookie season including one start, a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

He was active in all 16 games last season but didn't end up recording one snap on offense the whole season.

Despite his inexperience, the Raiders decided to sign James to a three-year extension worth $12.5 million.

The Raiders have confidence that James, with a greater opportunity, can give them above-average play at a much more reduced price.

There may be an adjustment period early, but the Raiders wouldn't have made this investment in James if they didn't think he had what it takes to be a starter.

