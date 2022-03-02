AFC West Speaks on Raiders New Hires

Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid and Los Angeles Chargers Tom Telesco spoke about the new Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke on the hires of new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

Reid had high regard for his new fellow division head coach.

"He's a heck of a football coach," he said. "Great offensive mind, very organized. We'll look forward to the challenge of playing against his team."

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett joins McDaniels as another new hire to be joining the AFC West. Reid said the hires will bring new competition.

"I thought the [division] was getting better as the year went on, but again, they made changes. ... It looks like they brought in some good coaches so I think it will be tremendous," Reid said. "That's why we're in this thing, we love the competition. So I look forward to it."

Like McDaniels and Ziegler, Telesco is also a John Carroll alum and had the utmost praise for the two.

"It's great for those guys," Telesco said. "They're excellent at what they do. I wasn't in school at the same time they were, we did not cross over, but I know them just from being in the NFL. Dave Ziegler is a really good guy, he's going to be an excellent GM.

"And we've seen what Josh can do. It's great for the John Carroll Alumni Association; it's not great for the Los Angeles Chargers to have more John Carroll people with the Raiders. They have talent there, we can see that. But I'm proud of those guys and look forward to competing with them."

