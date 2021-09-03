September 3, 2021
Raiders Announce Captains for 2021 Season

The Raiders voted and selected seven captains for the 2021 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the captains for the 2021 season.

Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Yannick Ngakoue and Darren Waller were all named captains by their teammates.

"We've got seven captains," Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said.

"One on special teams. We had a triple tie on offense and I wasn't in the mood to tell Richie Incognito he didn't get selected.”

“But it's pretty cool, the players still look up to him so much, and Jacobs and Ingold for them to take this step in their careers. You've already documented what Maxx and Waller have been through. To make this transition to success, smashing success, as a captain in the National Football League is quite a story.”

“And Derek Carr as always has been at the front of our leadership committee here."

A three-way tie-on offense, now, that’s something else.

The only player who was a captain last year was Carr.

The rest of last year’s captains, Rodney Hudson, Maliek Collins, Erik Harris and Kyle Wilber, all left the Silver and Black during the off-season.

All captains will be wearing a “C” patch on their jerseys to signify that they are captains.

