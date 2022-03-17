Raiders Ziegler Adds Another CB With Averett

The Las Vegas Raiders GM continued adding to the team's defensive backfield by signing the former Baltimore Raven cornerback

HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders signaled a major change was underway with their defense in trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler continued adding to the team's secondary today by signing former Baltimore Ravens corner Anthony Averett to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

A former fourth-round pick in 2018, Averett gained a starting role for the first time last season, with injuries to Pro Bowlers Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey having a lot to do with that.

To his credit, Averett was able to step in and give the Ravens career-best production, having three interceptions and 11 pass breakups to go with 54 total tackles.

Despite being targeted 101 times, Averett only allowed a 55.4% completion rate and a quarterback rating of 77.5.

He did still give up three touchdown passes on the season and allowed 13.7 yards per completion, likely reasons why his coverage didn't rank highly on sites like Pro Football Focus.

What Averett did show, though, was that he could step in, compete and put up respectable production in his first year as a starter.

With him and Ya-Sin both now on the team, the Raiders have become a lot deeper at the cornerback position.

It could also mean that with his signing, the prospect of a return from Casey Hayward Jr. is likely off the table.

It should be expected for Averett to compete for one of the starting outside corner spots on the Raiders defense for next season.

