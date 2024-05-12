Las Vegas Raiders Antonio Pierce Opens Up on Rookie, Mentality, and Expectations
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce selected the right players for his vision in the 2024 NFL Draft. The class of undrafted free agents also fits the bill for what he wants.
Pierce, a former undrafted linebacker with the New York Giants who won a Super Bowl, knows what it takes to not just make it through rookie minicamp, but find success. Pierce told media his approach to each rookie is the same.
"Yeah, we've got 32 Raiders here. I don't care if he's the 13th pick or the guys that's trying out. They've got a Raider uniform on, we're going to treat them accordingly," Pierce said. "They earned the right to stay here, they earned the right to get more reps. I'm just excited to get them here, man. It's just good to get a full roster, 90 guys on the roster now, we can kind of like put this thing together, right, start to build this team and [how] we want it to look for the 2024 season."
Pierce's vision for the Silver and Black's future was on display throughout the draft.
First-round selection Brock Powers has the traits to be a generational tight end -- he is a playmaker and a prolific blocker. Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is a true football player -- the most common adjectives found on his scouting report were related to strength and power.
Late round selections -- like Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg -- met the criteria of intangibles and measurables that Pierce wants on his team. Air Force safety Trey Taylor could prove to be undervalued gem.
"I think he has a great opportunity to help us, especially in the kicking game," Pierce said of Taylor. "... he's a good-looking prospect ... a really good fit for us."
The rookie class of 2024 is something the new head coach is pleased with.
"We got some gritty, some grimy, nasty, back-alley guys ... and more importantly we got size. I think you look at the two [offensive] lineman, both [are] gritty, tough, physical, [long], [powerful] ... on the backend, speed with the secondary ... a very good group of guys, man."
