McDaniels: Raiders Are Not the Patriots in the Desert

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has noted that the Raiders are not the Patriots in the desert.

Get rid of the “New England Patriots in the Desert” talk.

It isn’t and it won’t be. However, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did admit it is hard to leave the Patriots organization.

“You know, like I said, it's hard for anybody to leave there,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “And I didn't know this a while ago, but it's hard for anybody to leave there and try to replicate everything that happens there. And it's probably true across the board in all of sports, and I made the mistake of trying to do too much of that the first time.”

While there are obviously Patriot influences in the locker room, McDaniels says he’s going to do his own thing in Las Vegas.

“I think you just got to be able to be yourself and I think we have a good thing going in terms of the direction that we've started things in,” McDaniels said. “But there's definitely the football part of it and the belief in how to win or lose and some of the strategy and those kinds of things very much what I know. That's all I know.”

“But I would say the interpersonal interactions each day, the flow of the day, some of those other things that you could choose to copy if you wanted to. We have a lot of great people like I said, and so being able to just give them their responsibility, they know what their roles are and let them go do their jobs. I think it's really important for me. It's really important for them to know that I support them and that I'm just here to be a resource and try to help them if I can. And if I can’t, then I'm going to learn from them.”

It's some of the similar things that worked in New England that McDaniels is establishing in Las Vegas.

However, McDaniels isn’t Bill Belichick nor will he pretend to be.

“It's been it's been great in terms of just trying to put that into motion here,” McDaniels said. “I think the players and coaches know it's not going to be that way. I'm not Bill [Belichick], and I can't be, so I’m not going to try and I just want to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team.”

