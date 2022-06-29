Are the Raiders Being Talked About Enough?

NFL media has mixed opinions on whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders are receiving enough attention going into the 2022 season.

One of the most beloved narratives in sports is a good underdog story.

To Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his team meets the qualifications of an underdog, believing the Silver and Black are being "overlooked."

Carr said the Raiders have a "chip on our shoulder" while speaking with media members, promoting the American Century celebrity golf tournament next week.

The three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback's statements were discussed on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, and the opinions differed across the panel.

"They're not being talked about enough," NFL cornerback Jason McCourty said. "This is a 10-win team; they went to the playoffs last year, they had a coaching snafu, they had adversity that they had to work through, and we're here crowning the Denver Broncos because they added Russell Wilson. All we're talking about is Tyreek Hill leaving Kansas City, but we keep saying it doesn't matter; they're still going to be on top."

"And then there are the Chargers. All we keep talking about is how good they are now because obviously Herbert's returning, they signed J.C. Jackson, they got Khalil Mack."

On the other hand, Peter Schrager believed Las Vegas is actually receiving too much attention.

"I think we talk a lot about the Raiders," Schrager said. "I think when they got Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, we did two weeks of like, 'The Raiders are back, the Raiders are back, the Raiders are back.' If anything, we've got to pull back the reins on the Raider talk. ... We talk a lot of Raiders. Now you've got to go take care of business, and you've got to make sure we're talking about you in January."

Kyle Brandt admitted the Raiders' performance this off-season and their late-season heroics last year has changed his outlook on the franchise.

"For years, I have not been a fan of the Raiders or Derek Carr, just objectively, I just don't think the results have been there," Brandt said. "That's all changed."

Brandt went on to add his praise for Las Vegas' ability to make the playoffs last season under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

"I think they're coming for the [Kansas City] Chiefs," Brandt said. "I think they're that good. I love them this year, and I love the [Josh] McDaniels factor, which seems to be this enigma and it's where, 'Oh my God, not only do they have a new coach there, but kind of like a loaded topic of a head coach that we're not sure but we're excited about.'"

