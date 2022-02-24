Skip to main content
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Rebels

Former Raiders Assistant Coach Nick Holtz Joins UNLV

Longtime Raiders assistant coach Nick Holtz is joining UNLV as their next offensive coordinator.

A member of the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff is leaving for a new job… but he’ll still be coaching under Allegiant Stadium’s roof.

Nick Holtz, who was the assistant receivers coach for the Raiders, is heading to UNLV to become their next offensive coordinator.

Holtz will be under head coach Marcus Arroyo. He owns a 2-16 record in his first two seasons as head coach.

The move comes after UNLV’s former offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, left UNLV to join Arizona State.

Read More

During his decade tenure with the Raiders, Holtz served as either an offensive assistant under Dennis Allen or served as an offensive quality control coach or assistant receivers coach during Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden’s tenures.

While Holtz will no longer be with the Raiders organization as a coach, he will remain close as UNLV plays their home games in Allegiant Stadium, the same home for the Raiders.

So while Holtz leaves the Silver and Black, he won’t be leaving Las Vegas.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_17197067_168390101_lowres
News

Former Raiders Assistant Coach Nick Holtz Joins UNLV

By Hikaru Kudo
49 seconds ago
DAVANTE ADAMS
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
18 hours ago
USATSI_16537090_168390101_lowres
News

Charles Woodson is Confident in Josh McDaniels

By Aidan Champion
19 hours ago
USATSI_17484952_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Georgia Bulldogs George Pickens

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
19 hours ago
9a64ef047afd40128f4d43f0956f4354
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Drake Jackson, USC Trojans

By Jairo Alvarado
19 hours ago
Henry Lawrence
The Black Hole+

Raiders Had a "Killer" on the O-Line

By Tom LaMarre
23 hours ago
USATSI_14962629_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Las Vegas Raiders Add Shaun Herock to Scouting Department

By Hikaru Kudo
Feb 23, 2022
61e6ba2044a84f2c8568d48af0400dfb
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kerby Joseph, Illinois

By Jairo Alvarado
Feb 22, 2022