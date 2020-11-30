Gruden: Penalties Are a “Recipe for Disaster”

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said the number of penalties his team committed on Sunday was a "Recipe for Disaster".

The Raiders were in the same exact position as they were a year ago.

6-4. Opportunity to help their cause to make the playoffs.

Then just like last year, the Silver and Black blew it.

Of the issues that were apparent and present on the field yesterday, penalties were one that hurt Las Vegas big time.

Yesterday, the Raiders committed 11 penalties for a total of 141 lost yards.

Nearly a football field and a half worth of lost yards.

There is no team in the world that can win a game with that much negative yardage.

“We had a couple games where we had been penalized,” Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “Roughing the passer, I mean roughing the kicker. We had some holding calls, illegal hands to the face, you know you fall behind a down a distance, you give teams free shots, it’s a recipe for disaster and that was what you saw today.”

But this hasn’t been the Raiders storyline this season.

Up until yesterday, the most penalties and yards loss they had was against the Broncos, where they committed eight penalties for 82 lost yards.

In that specific game, the Broncos committed seven penalties for 37 yards. The net loss yards were 45 yards.

It was something manageable.

Yesterday, the Falcons committed six penalties for 49 yards. The net loss yards was 92 yards.

That much of a difference will result in a loss of a game.

It’s inevitable.

With two-days off due to an NFL-mandated in-person practice shut down, the Raiders will have some time to reorganize before cleaning up their game in preparation for the Jets.

