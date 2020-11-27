Impact Players for Las Vegas Raiders Versus Atlanta Falcons

We'll be looking at the Las Vegas Raiders with the most impact potential against the Atlanta Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to match their win total from last season when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday.

We’re going to switch it up this week and look at who we think will be the biggest impact players for the Raiders on Sunday.

Derek Carr

It may seem easy, to begin with, the starting quarterback, but with the mismatch against the Falcons defense being so great, it has to be mentioned.

The Falcons are on pace to be one of the only two teams to allow 300 plus passing yards per game in a season (this year’s Seattle Seahawks being the other).

Coming off of his 275-yard, three-touchdown game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr would seem primed for the opportunity to channel his inner Daryle Lamonica and mad bomb the Falcons all over the field.

Damon Arentte

The Raiders' first-round pick from this year has been getting reacclimated after coming off IR with a broken hand.

Arnette will have perhaps the biggest match-up of his young career this week if All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones plays.

Notice that is an if. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has hampered him this season.

Even if he does play, it’s likely that he won’t be 100 percent, and I’m sure Arnette wouldn’t mind the extra help.

It also should be noted that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s performance has fluctuated heavily depending on whether Jones both plays and stays in games.

Because of that, Jones status will be a key watching point heading into Sunday. The Raiders will likely be favored regardless, but a still young secondary could use the help.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1