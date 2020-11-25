Previewing the Atlanta Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going back on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

The Las Vegas Raiders fell short in their bid to sweep the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and now they’ll have to turn their attention to facing the Atlanta Falcons.

In the midst of what will probably be their third straight season with a losing record, the Falcons have fallen far after their Super Bowl berth in 2016.

They still have several stars leftover, such as quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Despite that, the team’s quality of play has gone down significantly during the last three years.

Most prominent has been their decline on defense.

After ranking eighth in points during their last playoff season in 2017, the Falcons have finished no higher than 23rd since, and their offense hasn’t been able to make up for it.

It’s that futility that cost former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn his job this season after the team started 0-5.

It’s even worse considering that the Falcons have blown multiple double-digit fourth-quarter leads this season.

Ever since inserting defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as interim head coach, they have played better in going 3-2.

Granted, none of those wins were against teams with winning records.

The only team the Falcons have faced with a winning record in that time was last week in the New Orleans Saints, and they lost 24-9 despite Saints quarterback Drew Brees is out because of an injury.

It all leads to a matchup that should favor the Raiders heavily.

As like with going on the road to Denver, the Raiders are simply the better team, and it should be a match-up they’ll take handily.

