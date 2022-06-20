Raiders' Opponents Ranked: RBs, No. 3

We look at ranking the top-five opposing running backs the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the best running backs the NFL has to offer.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has certainly come into the conversation as one of the best dual-threat backs in the game.

Undrafted out of Western Colorado in 2017, Ekeler signed as a free agent with the Chargers and showed he could be efficient in a change of pace role early in his career.

It wasn't until 2019m when he started eight games, that Ekeler proved that he could shine with a full workload.

Ekeler totaled 1,550 yards from scrimmage that season, in particular standing out as a receiver with 92 catches for 993 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2020, Ekeler was not nearly as proficient as he missed six games due to injury after the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $24.5-million contract extension.

Once that extension kicked in last year, though, Ekeler returned to have the best season of his career.

Ekeler took on a much larger workload in the running game with 206 carries for 911 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. That didn't take away from his prominence as a pass-catcher, as he made 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ekeler's 20 total touchdowns were another career-high and tied for the league lead last season.

It's a surprise with those numbers that Ekeler didn't receive a Pro Bowl invitation.

Ekeler often played well against the Raiders, scoring four touchdowns in two games against the Silver and Black last season.

With quarterback Justin Herbert already proving to be among the better passers in the NFL, it's hard to imagine the Chargers' offense won't get even better.

That means Ekeler will remain a focal point for their attack and will continue to keep defensive coaches up at night.

That should include the coaches on the Raiders, who will have to decide how much to key on Ekeler, considering the other weapons the Chargers will have at their disposal on offense.

