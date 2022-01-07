Raiders Backup Quarterback Mariota May Be “Secret” Weapon

Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota might be the Silver and Black's "secret" weapon.

Often, the backup quarterback is not accounted for when it comes to game plans.

In the case of the Las Vegas Raiders, that might not necessarily be the case.

While the Silver and Black don’t use backup quarterback Marcus Mariota every game, at the same time, the Raiders have not shied away from using him either.

Mariota, with his ability to run the ball and still have a decent arm, can come in at certain points of the game to show a different look or two.

It has clearly worked for the Raiders so far as Mariota currently has 64 rushing yards including one rushing touchdown this season.

Mariota is an effective replacement too if starting quarterback Derek Carr gets injured.

Last season, Mariota filled for Carr against the Los Angeles Chargers and threw for 226 yards, rushed for 88 yards and booked two touchdowns for the day.

Mariota nearly led the team to a victory.

Mariota is the “secret” weapon the Silver and Black have in their back pocket.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin