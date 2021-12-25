Raiders' Key Assets: Roderic Teamer

Las Vegas Raiders backup safety Roderic Teamer will likely be called upon for the start this week.

It's the time of the season when players who haven't necessarily contributed much until this point are being called upon to step up.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram is listed as out for the season with a shoulder injury for Las Vegas' Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos.

Abram hadn't missed a game yet all season. It is likely that backup Roderic Teamer will be asked to take his place on the field on Sunday.

The second-year pro has not made a single start yet this season, as opposed to his rookie season when he made six starts at free safety for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Teamer's presence on defense this season was most felt in Weeks 4, 5, and 6.

In all three of those games, the safety recorded two solo tackles. In Weeks 5, 11, and 12, he tallied one assisted tackle in each game. Altogether, Teamer has nine combined tackles on the season.

Teamer had 40 tackles as a Charger in the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old would have big shoes to fill on Sunday if he gets the start. Abram has had 116 combined tackles, four defended passes, and an interception so far this season. At his developing rate, Abram could be making a Pro Bowl trip within the next few years.

If given the start on Sunday, Teamer would have a great opportunity to prove his case as a premiere safety for the Raiders next season.

Las Vegas is still making a determined push for a playoff spot, and every player that is to take the field in the coming weeks will have a say in the ultimate outcome.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter