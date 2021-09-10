Previewing the Baltimore Ravens Defense

The Baltimore Ravens have often been defined by championship-caliber defenses

The long wait is nearly over for Las Vegas Raiders fans as the season is only days away from finally getting started.

They'll have the chance to test themselves right away against a playoff team from last season in the Baltimore Ravens.

It's often been the case for the Ravens that when they're at their best, they are defined by their defenses.

Two Super Bowl wins highlighted by players like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will do that.

Fans of the team's 2021 iteration will likely think of the offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson first, but the Ravens defense has still held up their end of the bargain.

Under defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, the Ravens defense hasn't ranked lower than third in points allowed the last three seasons.

In that time, they've regularly ranked in the top-10 in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and rushing yards allowed.

They also ranked 10th last season in turnovers forced with 22.

That's aided by having one of the best secondaries in the league, headlined by former All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Peters did suffer a potentially serious knee injury on Thursday, however, so he might be out for the season before it even starts.

Along with longtime Ravens veteran Jimmy Smith and safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliot, they can rely on having above-average players at every spot.

They have a potential anchor in the middle of their defense with linebacker Patrick Queen after he led the team in tackles last year as a rookie.

On the defensive line, they did lose pass rushers Matt Judon and first-year Raider Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.

They still do have former All-Pro Calais Campbell to rely on and brought in another former All-Pro Justin Houston to add his pass-rushing along with other mainstays like Pernell McPhee and Brandon Williams.

Even with the injury to Peters, the Ravens should still be among the better defenses in the league and will give the Raiders offense, especially their new-look offensive line, a strong test to begin the season.

