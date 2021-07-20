Raiders Opposing TEs No. 2: Mark Andrews

Oklahoma Sooners and Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews, a go-to target for Lamar Jackson, and will be an issue for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now move on to the last skill position group the Raiders will have to worry about this season, tight end.

At No. 2, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is arguably the most consistent receiver on his team.

Entering the NFL as a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, Andrews was able to beat out fellow tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens' first-round pick in the same draft.

Andrews has since become quarterback Lamar Jackson's most reliable target, averaging a near 117 rating when he's been targeted in his first three seasons.

He led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in the Ravens 14-2 season in 2019 with 64, 852, and 10, respectively.

Andrews was elected to the Pro Bowl for that performance and was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the second-best tight end in the league in 2019.

His follow-up in 2020 wasn't quite as productive, although he tied for the team lead in catches with 58 and finished rated as PFF's 10th best tight end for the season.

Andrews also finished as a top-20 run blocker at the position, so opposing teams can't easily predict whether it's a run or pass play when he's on the field.

Stopping Jackson and the Ravens' running game will likely serve as the Raiders' top defensive priority when the teams play to begin the season.

Keeping tabs on Andrews will be paramount, though, especially on play-action, where Jackson should look to him often.

