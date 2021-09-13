Raiders and Ravens Final Injury Report

The final injury reports for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens have been released.

With the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens opening their seasons on Monday Night Football, both of the team's injury reports came out Saturday.

For the Ravens, there had already been plenty of news regarding key players that are going to miss this upcoming season.

That would of course be running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, along with All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

Each of the three suffered torn ACLs within the last two weeks, with the injuries to Edwards and Peters coming on consecutive plays at a Ravens practice.

It puts even more emphasis on quarterback Lamar Jackson to carry the team's running game on his shoulders.

Also of note is that veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has been ruled out because of a back/hip injury and cornerback Jimmy Smith is questionable with an ankle injury.

Smith was limited in practice on both Friday and Saturday. If he were to miss the game as well, the Ravens would be without two of their best corners.

The Raiders didn't escape significant injury news, as guard Richie Incognito will miss the game because of a calf injury.

Incognito was a non-participant in practice all week, although head coach Jon Gruden doesn't think it will be a long-term ailment.

"I think there's a good chance he'll play in the next game. In the time being, we'll get him well and hope for the best," Gruden said.

In Incognito's place, second-year guard John Simpson is slated to start at guard against the Ravens.

The only other designation for the Raiders is safety Roderic Teamer, who is doubtful because of shoulder and ankle injuries.

