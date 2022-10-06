Battle of the Coaches Expected on Prime Time

The last time Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Kansas Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a notable encounter was back during the 2019 AFC Championship.

That affair ended with the McDaniel’s New England Patriots offense knocking off Reid to advance to the Super Bowl.

"You get out in front of them and then all of the sudden they come roaring back," McDaniels said. "I think we were up 14-0 and they scored 31 points in the second half. You've just got to keep playing. I think this team, under Coach Reid, they're going to keep firing bullets. You have to keep playing and keep trying to slow them down defensively and try to score offensively to get out in front of them. ... They've got a lot of good football players on their team, and like I said, Andy does a great job.”

Now both coaches are head coaches, running a team under their belt.

They’re gonna against each other as division rivals on prime time.

"Obviously, we have a different team now and they have a new team, different players,” McDaniels said. “We'll see how it goes, but there's definitely an element of you need to play every single minute of the game like that play could be the one that determines the outcome because you never know when it's going to be the one."

