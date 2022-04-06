Raiders to Meet With Fastest Player in the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet with former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes before the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are well underway in their NFL prospect meeting process. As reported Monday, Las Vegas is expected to meet with former Houston cornerback Marcus Jones and former LSU cornerback Cordale Flott prior to the draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Raiders are also scheduled to meet with former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes.

Barnes is the fastest player in the 2022 NFL Draft, having run a 4.23 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. It was the second-fastest time in the history of the combine.

The time was one-hundredth of a second shy of the record, held by the 2017 ninth overall pick, wide receiver John Ross.

Barnes started 10 games for Baylor in his senior season, recording 23 combined tackles, five passes defended, and one interception.

The former Bears cornerback had 68 combined tackles, 14 passes defended, and three interceptions in his college career.

Per Wilson, the cornerback also is scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, along with Zoom meetings with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Barnes has previously met with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

In other Las Vegas draft news, the Raiders were visited by former Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on Tuesday, per the prospect's Instagram story.

Ezukanma recorded 705 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns in 11 starts during the 2021 season. It was his third straight season leading the Red Raiders in receiving yards. The wideout was selected for the 2021 All-Big 12 second team.

