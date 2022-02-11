Raiders Draft Prospect: Bernhard Raimann

The redshirt junior has a chance to become the first Central Michigan offensive tackle to go in the first round since 2013.

With how much last year's first round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled at right tackle, the position is one of big focus for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

The Raiders aren't in a position where any of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely fall to them, but that doesn't mean there isn't any options they couldn't look at in the early rounds.

One player who could find his way into the first round is Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann.

A tight end his first two years in college, Raimann made the switch to left tackle in 2020 and has seen his stock soar after a standout 2021 season.

Raimann was Pro Football Focus's third-highest rated tackle last season, only giving up 10 pressures, and was a First team All-MAC selection.

For someone who only has 18 career starts as a tackle, Raimann shows great technique with his hand placement and being able to maneuver his 6-7 frame.

Despite not having a ton of weight behind him, he has the power to sustain and finish run blocks, as well as having quick feet, which help him transition on a pass set.

That is also where the holes pop up in Raimann's game, as he needs to work on not opening up his hips too quickly and giving defenders angles from where they can shed his blocks.

Raimann is an older prospect at 25, but with how little he's played the O-line and the rapid improvement he showed in college, he could end up being a promising late bloomer who can have an impact right away.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin