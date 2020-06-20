2020 Preview:  Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this new series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. The Raiders are headed to the east coast on week 3. Welcome to Foxborough, Massachusetts. We're trying to rebuild a team since our veteran quarterback Tom Brady left for Florida during the off-season.

Isn't it weird to see a different quarterback?

Let's quickly kill the obvious. The New England Patriots are without Tom Brady for the first time since 2000. To put that in perspective, the TV sitcom, "Friends," was running its sixth season. The iPhone was eight years away from being invented. And who is now replacing the veteran in the quarterback position? 2019 fourth-round pick and former Auburn standout, Jarrett Stidham. Only his second season in the NFL, Stidham earned his spot as backup quarterback after playing well in the 2019 preseason, replacing Bryan Hoyer. With Brady gone, Stidham will have to lead this veteran offense consisting of wide receiver Julian Edelman, tight end Matt LaCosse and running back Sony Michel. All eyes will be focused on the newbie quarterback and whether the Raiders' defense can pressure the newcomer into making mistakes.

Time for some Revenge

It's been three years since the Raiders last played the Patriots, getting run over by Bill Belichick and company, 33-8. Here's the difference this time around. A rookie quarterback is leading the Patriots instead of a veteran leading the squad will help the Raiders have the upper hand on the defensive side. With that said, the targets for Stidham haven't changed since Brady left, so the secondary will have to be well aware and alert. It should end up in entertaining matchups on the field. On the flip side, the Raiders need to make sure their offense is producing points every time they get the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr needs to be well aware of his surroundings and use his football IQ. Head coach Jon Gruden needs to stop running the same play repeatedly if it isn't working for his team. And with three weeks in, early games should pinpoint Stidham's weakness. The key to winning this game is to address and attack Stidham's weakness on defense while playing smart and consistent football on offense.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter